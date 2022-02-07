By Martin WeilToday at 1:40 a.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 1:40 a.m. ESTA woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a car in Prince George’s County, police said.She was found trapped beneath a car in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway about 6:10 p.m., police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightShe died at the scene, according to police. The site is in a commercial section of the Oxon Hill area, about a quarter-mile south of the boundary between the county and the District.The driver of the car that struck her remained at the scene, the police said.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...