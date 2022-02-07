“Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook,” Team Youngkin tweeted a little before 5 p.m. Saturday, posting the October photo alongside a racist picture from Northam’s 1984 medical school yearbook that surfaced in 2019.
Although Team Youngkin removed the tweet late Sunday morning without comment, the posting drew immediate criticism from Democrats. Youngkin’s press secretary Macaulay Porter did not comment about the tweet, although Matt Wolking — a campaign spokesman who works for Youngkin as a strategist at Axiom Strategies — said the campaign removed the message after learning that Lynne was a minor.
On Monday morning, Youngkin used his personal Twitter account to disavow the campaign’s tweet.
“On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account. I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us,” Youngkin wrote.
The governor’s office did not immediately comment Monday on why it took Youngkin a day and a half to respond.
In a text message to The Post on Monday, Lynne said he heard “Nada” directly from the governor or his office.
“While he acknowledged the situation, Governor Youngkin did not apologize and did not condemn what happened over the weekend,” Lynne tweeted Monday. “I still hope he does, and that he will take time to recognize the culture of toxicity he has created within his first month of office.”
Youngkin’s response also failed to satisfy many Democratic critics, who faulted him for the delay and lack of apology.
“Much better. Thank you. Let’s try this next time without it having to trend as the number one story nationally before you commented,” tweeted Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth). She also tweeted that she hoped Youngkin would follow up directly with Lynne.
But former delegate Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones wasn’t having it. “For all that is holy can you apologize to @ethanclynne? This isn’t that — please live the deeply religious values you profess and say I’m sorry to a high school student. It isn’t that hard,” Jones tweeted.