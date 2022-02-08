As a pacifist — i.e., a scaredy-cat — it wasn’t a story I would have sought on my own. And each time I felt the sting of a paintball whacking into my arm or abdomen, I thought of Jim, the neutral noncombatant who had forced me into battle.
Only later did I realize how willing Jim was to head toward danger — or toward the mosh pit, anyway. The 494 black-and-white images in his “In My Eyes: Photographs 1982-1997” bristle with the sweaty, slam-dancing energy of hardcore shows by bands such as Minor Threat, Black Flag, Government Issue and Scream.
Did Jim ever get his head kicked in, his lens smashed?
“People landed on me and stuff, but I never got injured,” said Jim, 56. “I never got a bloody head or nose, never broke a camera. People were teenagers and they had all this pent-up energy and hormones and whatnot, but it was always respectful. A lot of that period when I was there, if you hit the floor, a dozen hands would be pulling you back up so you didn’t get stepped on.”
Jim was a teenager himself.
“I was a bored, suburban high school student in 1982,” said Jim, who grew up in Montgomery County and graduated from Wheaton High in 1983. “I wanted some excitement.”
One midnight he went with friends to see the interactive “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Georgetown. It wasn’t the movie that clicked, it was what happened before the lights dimmed.
“I didn’t know him at the time, but Danny Ingram — who was in Youth Brigade and other bands — worked there and would DJ before the movie,” Jim said. “He played punk rock. He played a lot of British stuff like the Stranglers and the Buzzcocks, and some New York early stuff like the Ramones. I was just immediately taken by it.”
As the youngest of eight kids, Jim had been exposed to a lot of music — the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jefferson Airplane — “But when I heard this music, it just spoke to me in a completely different way.”
He went to Joe’s Record Paradise and started asking about alien bands like the Dead Kennedys, then had his eyes opened wider.
Said Jim: “You’ve got to love the record store guys, even if they’re all curmudgeons. They said to me, ‘Oh, you know there are local punk rock bands.’ ”
The first show Jim went to was Minor Threat and Government Issue at the University of Maryland Stamp Student Union. He didn’t bring a camera to that one.
“I was used to going to arena rock shows, where you can't bring your camera in,” he said. “Then I saw other people with cameras and no one seemed to care. I took my camera to every other show after that.”
Said Jim: “It was serendipitous that I discovered photography and punk rock at practically the same time.”
That was in his 10th grade photography class, taught by Harold Quayle, who supported Jim’s efforts, loaning him one of the school’s Pentax K1000 cameras and handing out two rolls of Kodak Tri-X a week. (Jim took three semesters of photography and got all As.)
“A lot of friends would say, ‘You’re missing the show. Leave the camera at home. Dance. Jump around,’ ” Jim said. “I felt the opposite. When I brought my camera, I paid more attention. … I remembered a lot more and I enjoyed it more.”
Jim lives in Glenmont and is still a photojournalist. He was the director of photography and editor of the documentary “Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, D.C.”
Those sweaty, shirtless young bodies singing and slamming in Jim’s photos at the (old) 9:30 Club, the Wilson Center and Fort Reno are a lot older now. The book is for them — and for those who followed.
“I wanted the people that were there to celebrate that time, because it was important to me and I figured it would be important to them,” Jim said. “And I wanted the people that weren't there to see what it was really like and to be able to feel the energy and emotion of that time.”
Besides the paintball article, I worked with Jim on one other Weekend section story. It was at the opposite end of the musical spectrum from punk: piano bars.
Any chance of a book of D.C. piano bar photos, Jim?
“I don't think so,” he said.
“In My Eyes” ($50; Cabin 1 books) is available at Politics and Prose and Smash Records in the District and online at waldenpublishinghouse.com.