In Virginia, Malvo’s sentences were changed in 2020 to life with the possibility of parole. Now 36, he is seeking new Maryland sentences that also would allow for parole — in case he is eventually paroled in Virginia and serves enough time in Maryland to become eligible for freedom.
Yet even if Malvo prevails, it could be virtually meaningless for him. Appearing Tuesday before Maryland’s Court of Appeals, lawyers on both sides of the case said that if his life-without-parole sentences were thrown out, and he were someday transferred to Maryland, it is unclear how many years he would have to serve before a parole hearing. The required time could add up to more than a century.
“De facto life without parole,” as one attorney put it.
Malvo, housed in Virginia’s Red Onion prison, a supermax facility in Wise County near the North Carolina border, has mounted several legal challenges to his sentences in recent years. He has asserted that as an impressionable teenager two decades ago, he was psychologically manipulated by the much-older Muhammad, who was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo’s lawyers say he is a mature, right-thinking adult now.
In a 2012 Alabama case, the Supreme Court said a sentence of life without parole for a youth is “excessive” and should be reserved for “the rare juvenile offender whose crime reflects irreparable corruption.” In his argument Tuesday, Malvo’s lawyer Kiran Iyer said that Maryland Judge James L. Ryan, who imposed the life-without-parole sentences in 2006, acknowledged at the time that Malvo was not incorrigible — but that was before the Supreme Court made it a factor in sentencing.
“Malvo’s corrigibility was undisputed,” Iyer told the appeals court. “It just had no legal significance in 2006. It has legal significance now. It means that his sentences are excessive.”
Carrie J. Williams, an assistant state attorney general for Maryland, disagreed.
“Judge Ryan did not make an implicit finding that Malvo was reparable or corrigible,” she wrote in a court filing. “Ryan noted that Malvo ‘could have been somebody different[,]’ ‘could have been better,’ but instead was a convicted murderer who ‘knowingly, willingly, and voluntarily participated in the cowardly murders of innocent, defenseless human beings.’ ”
After the 2012 Supreme Court ruling and a related decision in 2016, Virginia eliminated life-without-parole for juveniles and modified sentences that had already been imposed, including Malvo’s. In Maryland, the Juvenile Restoration Act, known as JURA, was passed last year, banning life terms for youths going forward. As for those who already had been sentenced, like Malvo, they are allowed to seek sentence review after serving 20 years of their terms.
Because JURA has yet to be fully interpreted by the courts, it is unclear whether the 20 years would apply cumulatively to each of Malvo’s six consecutive life terms, meaning he would not live long enough to get a sentence review. For that reason, Iyer argued, his client should be granted a new sentencing hearing now, “to correct the illegal sentences” that were originally imposed.