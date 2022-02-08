“It’s not good enough,” Hogan said at an Annapolis news conference to launch a booster awareness campaign.
“Many people have told state health officials that they just weren’t sure if they needed it, or if they were eligible,” he said. “No one should consider themselves fully protected unless you have gotten the booster shot.”
Booster shots in U.S. have strongly protected against severe disease from omicron variant, CDC studies show
The omicron wave has crested in the region, as case rates and hospitalizations in Maryland, the District and Virginia continue to decline from records set in the first half of January. Deaths in Maryland and the District have slowed down and plateaued, while Virginia’s seven-day average of daily deaths continues to rise with Tuesday’s average the highest since March 2021.
Hogan said that the variant showed how much additional protection a booster shot provides, and that the state will start calling and texting people to encourage them to get another dose if they haven’t already. Some of the testing sites set up to relieve pressure on emergency rooms will be converted to hybrid testing-booster sites over the next two weeks, Hogan said.
The state will give away $2 million over 12 weeks, starting next Tuesday with a $500,000 prize given to a resident selected at random from the state’s records of boosted individuals. Every week after, someone selected at random will receive $50,000 until the final week, when a grand prize of $1 million is slated to be handed out May 3. The money will come from state lottery proceeds, Hogan said.
“Our goal with this promotion is to reach those people who didn’t realize the importance of getting boosted, or who were on the fence, or those who just haven’t gotten around to it yet,” Hogan said. “We’re hoping that this lottery will reinforce the importance of getting every Marylander that we can boosted against covid-19 so they could be protected against this virus and its variants.”
Maryland, along with many other states, launched a similar lottery drive and other incentives in 2021 to persuade people to get vaccinated. Booster uptake has lagged. Nationwide, most people eligible for the booster shots, estimated at more than 86 million people, have not gotten them, according to the CDC.
Some states have promotions to encourage boosters — New York offers a ski pass sweepstakes — but the efforts are not nearly as widespread as initial vaccine drives.
Virginia posted 4,690 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average down to 5,322 — half of what it was 10 days ago. With 120 new deaths reported Tuesday, Virginia’s seven-day average of deaths rose to 139.
Maryland reported 738 new cases Tuesday, a third of the number 10 days ago, and 42 new deaths. D.C. reported 87 new cases Tuesday, down from 338 about 10 days ago, and no new deaths.