Hogan had poured cold water on the idea — saying last month, “I don’t have a burning desire to serve in the U.S. Senate” — but did not firmly quash it until Tuesday.
“I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at an Annapolis news conference. “A number of people said that they thought I could make a difference in the Senate and be a voice of common sense and moderation. I was certainly humbled by that, and it gave me and my family reason to consider it. But as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed.”
Polling showed Hogan had a decent shot at converting the reliably Democratic seat, and the governor has actively sought to raise his national profile in recent years.
Hogan, 65, has weighed running for president in both 2020 and 2024, written a memoir, traveled to campaign for congressional candidates, formed a political action committee, co-chaired the political advocacy group No Labels, met with donors and worked the national television circuit, often as an anti-Trump figure.
An array of powerful figures in the party bent Hogan’s ear about challenging Van Hollen in deeply Democratic Maryland, which currently has a single Republican in its congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Andy Harris.
In the past, Hogan repeatedly said he is not interested in becoming a legislator. He continues to entertain running for president, though he has said he will not launch a campaign if he cannot see a path to winning the nomination.