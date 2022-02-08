“I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate,” Hogan said at an Annapolis news conference. “A number of people said that they thought I could make a difference in the Senate and be a voice of common sense and moderation. I was certainly humbled by that, and it gave me and my family reason to consider it. But as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a United States senator, and that fact has not changed.”