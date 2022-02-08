McKnight is expected to become the district’s second African American leader, following Superintendent Paul L. Vance, at the helm from 1991 to 1999. Her appointment is contingent on successful negotiations on a four-year contract and support from the state superintendent.
Brenda Wolff, president of the school board, called the appointment historic and pointed out that it comes during Black History Month, in a building that once served as the school system’s only high school for Black students.
She said that McKnight, who has worked in Montgomery County for two decades, has the experience and vision to meet challenges ahead and help all students reach their potential. Still, she acknowledged that the system of 160,000 students has struggled amid the intense strain of the pandemic.
“It has been a rough two years,” she said. “I say we have to let the healing begin, and it starts today.”
As interim superintendent, McKnight presided over the district as it was engulfed in turmoil when winter break ended and the omicron variant was surging. Worried parents and teachers wanted testing to precede a return to school, which did not happen. Others asked for the option of temporary remote learning, which was eventually allowed.
Her administration stumbled as it navigated the crisis, starting with one approach, halting it after state officials objected, then moving on to another. McKnight apologized to the community at one point, saying she was sorry for any stress caused by problems in communication about changing covid guidelines, disruptions from bus staffing shortages, and snow closures and delays.
As the upheaval went on, the teachers union voted no confidence in how the school board and McKnight were managing the surge, and the union for administrators and principals sent a letter saying the system lacked an effective plan and had “never been in such a crisis state.”
Afterward, the issue of race was raised by Black pastors who alleged in a sharply worded letter that McKnight was being vilified in a political attempt to destroy a professionally qualified woman of color. They said a string of county and union leaders appeared to be using backdoor politics to publicly discredit her — a charge that they rejected.
McKnight has led the school system since June, following the retirement of Superintendent Jack R. Smith. Smith, who announced he was stepping down less than a year into his second four-year contract, cited medical issues with a grandson that resulted in a move to be with his daughter’s family in Maine.
McKnight was Smith’s handpicked choice for deputy superintendent, and it was widely believed she would become a superintendent candidate when he left.
Byron Johns, education chair of the county branch of the NAACP, said he expects McKnight will continue to build on the work Smith did. “She understood it, she was a part of it, and she will build on it and accelerate the progress, versus somebody new who goes to the bottom of learning curve and now has to figure out what direction the district should take,” he said.
McKnight brings an even temperament to a job that can involve polarized interests, and stays focused on what’s best for kids, Johns said. “She has a certain amount of humility and is results-oriented,” he said.