A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in a residential neighborhood in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Edson Place NE, south of the Deanwood community.Police said they found the victim, Ernest Dorsey of Northeast Washington, in front of a residence. He died at a hospital later Monday night.Authorities did not give a possible motive and said Tuesday that no arrest had been made.