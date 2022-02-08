A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in a residential neighborhood in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Edson Place NE, south of the Deanwood community.

Police said they found the victim, Ernest Dorsey of Northeast Washington, in front of a residence. He died at a hospital later Monday night.

Authorities did not give a possible motive and said Tuesday that no arrest had been made.