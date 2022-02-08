A Texas man pleaded guilty to sending a threatening message to a Maryland medical doctor who publicly promoted the coronavirus vaccine, prosecutors announced Monday.

Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, could spend up to five years in federal prison for threats transmitted by interstate communication, prosecutors said.

“Public health officials and doctors deserve our respect for their tireless efforts during the ongoing pandemic, and individuals who seek to use threats of violence to intimidate and silence them will be held accountable,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release.

Prosecutors did not identify the doctor in their news release and the indictment didn’t name the doctor. Harris sent the threats from his cellphone to the Maryland doctor in July 2021 that included violence.

“Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t … I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” Harris said in a message, according to an indictment. Harris’s message also included derogatory language about the doctor’s Asian American background, according to the indictment.

His sentencing is scheduled for April.