Wheeler’s appointment as secretary of natural and historic resources will remain viable until the General Assembly session adjourns March 12. Like Youngkin’s other 15 nominees, Wheeler has been on the job since the governor took office Jan. 15.
Virginia’s General Assembly rarely rejects a governor’s Cabinet nominee, but the Democrats who control the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee struck Wheeler’s name from a resolution last week listing 16 Cabinet picks. The other 15 were approved without discussion.
On the Senate floor Tuesday, Republicans sought to amend the resolution to add Wheeler’s name. Democrats, who control the full chamber 21 to 19, rejected the amendment. The Senate will take a final vote on the resolution Wednesday, then send it on to the Republican-led House, which has a few options for keeping Wheeler’s nomination alive.
“The governor is disappointed in today’s vote because he was looking forward to Mr. Wheeler accomplishing great things on behalf of Virginians,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a written statement Tuesday. Porter expressed hope that the Senate would reconsider.
The Senate vote came after Sen. Richard H. Stuart (R-King George), considered one of the body’s most pro-environment Republicans, made a plea on Wheeler’s behalf. Describing Wheeler as “an incredibly accomplished man,” Stuart suggested Democrats opposed him only because of his previous employer: Trump.
“His record on clean air and clean water is frankly astonishing,” Stuart said. “I get the politics. I understand that some of these environmental groups out there don’t like him because of who he worked for. And that’s just a real shame.”
Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) acknowledged Wheeler’s “impressive” appearance before a Senate committee last month, when the nominee presented himself as an Eagle Scout who found ways to fund Chesapeake Bay cleanup projects.
But he said Wheeler was the wrong pick for a job devoted to ensuring that Virginians have clean air and water.
“The secretary needs to be somebody who’s focused on preserving natural resources, not just finding ways to get around the rules,” Petersen said.
Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) noted that 150 former EPA officials who had worked under Republican and Democratic administrations had written a letter opposing the appointment, saying Wheeler had taken an “extremist approach” that undermined the environment and public health.
The Republican-led House has already tried, so far without success, to pressure Senate Democrats on Wheeler’s nomination by holding up the appointment of a State Corporation Commission judge and the election of two state Supreme Court justices.
The House could add Wheeler to the Cabinet resolution, a move that probably would throw the legislation into a conference committee. Wheeler’s name could also come forward on an entirely new resolution. Either option would keep his prospects alive through the end of the session, when he could become a bargaining chip in legislative horse-trading.
Failing that, Youngkin could give Wheeler an administration position that does not require General Assembly approval. That’s a route Republican Gov. Robert F. McDonnell took in 2010, when Democrats opposed businessman Robert Sledd for commerce and trade secretary. McDonnell dropped Sledd’s nomination and made him an unpaid senior economic adviser.
The General Assembly hasn’t defeated a Cabinet appointee since 2006, when Republicans in the House of Delegates rejected former AFL-CIO chief Daniel G. LeBlanc for secretary of the commonwealth under Gov. Tim Kaine (D).