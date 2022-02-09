The public high schools affected are Theodore Roosevelt in Petworth in Northwest Washington, Ron Brown in Deanwood in Northeast and Dunbar in Truxton Circle in Northwest, police said. Dunbar also was targeted in a bomb threat on Tuesday.

D.C. police said threats also were made against charter schools on Wednesday, but did not immediately identify them. One was Idea Public Charter School, which confirmed the threat on its Internet site.

The message from IDEA said the school, pending guidance from police, planned to open Thursday as planned, but with an increased police presence in and outside of the building.

“Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our scholars,” the statement from IDEA said. “All threats to our school or scholars are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

The D.C. Public Schools system issued a statement saying the Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown campuses had safely been evacuated.

Wednesday’s threats came a day after a bomb threat was called into Dunbar during a visit by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, who was evacuated from the school along with students and staff.

Police said that in that instance, a person called the school’s front desk, said there was a bomb inside and warned that people had 10 minutes to leave. Police searched the building with bomb technicians and dogs trained to detect explosives and found nothing.

No arrest has been made in that case, and police said it was too early to say if there is any connection to the threats made on Wednesday.

A D.C. police official said investigators do not think the bomb threat made to Dunbar on Tuesday is related to recent threats made to historically Black colleges and universities, which have caused significant disruptions on campuses in and around the District and across the country.