Only 15 or 20 people attended that rally. It was so small, Hornung said, that a state senator walked by and laughed, but as Kal and Zoe painted signs, Hornung thought back on her own life. She’d grown up in Fargo, N.D., with three brothers, and as a kid, she’d always felt she had to fight to be seen as equal. Her parents made her do the dishes and the ironing, gendered chores her brothers never had to do. She moved to Virginia for college, and she felt relatively equal to her male classmates, but when she entered the workforce as a certified public accountant, she found that disparities remained. After she’d worked her way up to manager, she learned that the men she supervised earned thousands of dollars more per year than she did.