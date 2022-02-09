Contee said they found a female passenger inside a vehicle who had been struck by gunfire and was gravely injured. She died a short time later at a hospital. Authorities later identified the woman as Pamela Thomas, 54, of Northeast.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there was at least one other person inside the vehicle at the time. They “were not the intended targets of the shooting,” Contee said. “Someone was shooting at someone else, and as this car passed through this location, a stray round apparently went through this vehicle.”

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle was moving when it was struck.

Authorities said the assailants fled toward H.D. Woodson STEM High School, located a short distance away. Contee said an officer spotted a person in a vehicle with a gun near the school but was not able to catch up to the person. The school was put into lockdown during the search.

No arrests have been made. Police said one of the people being sought appeared to be a teen.

Story continues below advertisement

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted: “A precious life gone in an instant because someone decided to use a gun in our community. We are heartbroken and infuriated.

“We must come together to bring the person or people responsible for this murder to justice. And we must get guns out of our community. Enough is enough.”

At least four other shootings were reported in the District on Wednesday morning and afternoon. They appeared to be unrelated, police said, and those victims all were expected to survive. A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Southeast Washington.

Advertisement

There have been 16 homicides in the District this year, a 24 percent drop from this time in 2021, which ended with more than 200 killings for the first time since 2003.

Wednesday’s shooting on Division Avenue occurred near the park where police and political leaders from the District and Prince George’s County in Maryland had gathered last week to discuss crime that crosses between the two jurisdictions.