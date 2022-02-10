Black Side of the River at Busboys and Poets Anacostia: Jessica Grieser, a sociolinguist at the University of Tennessee, spent 10 years interviewing Anacostia residents about gentrification and their neighborhood. Her research, now published as a book, tracks the language residents use to describe places and culture east of the river, and how it has changed over time. Grieser discusses her book, “The Black Side of the River: Race, Language, and Belonging in Washington, D.C.,” at Busboys’ Anacostia restaurant with Troy Donté Prestwood, a former chairman of Advisory Neighborhood Commission 8A in Anacostia, who was interviewed for the book. While the event is taking place in person, it will also be streamed on Busboys’ YouTube and Facebook pages. 6 p.m. Free; $32 for admission and a signed book.

Friday, Feb. 11

Not everyone wants hearts and flowers and expensive prix fixe meals this weekend. If you’re looking to avoid the aphrodisiac menus and themed cocktails, try one of these events instead. We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re not the only one with terrible Tinder stories. The New York City showcase “Awkward Sex … and the City” finds host Natalie Wall and four other comedians at the Black Cat dishing about disastrous hookups and embarrassing dating calamities. 8 p.m. $20.

Things go in a completely different direction at Red Bear Brewing: After the weekly “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party, the Violent-ine’s Day Massacre finds Desiree Dik and her crew of queens hosting a special drag show containing “theatrical depictions of violence, fake blood and horror.” You’ve been warned. 10 p.m. Free.

10 years of Luce Unplugged: For the past decade, one of the most coveted gigs for local musicians has been playing among the artwork at Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Luce Foundation Center during its “Luce Unplugged” concert series. Though in-person events are on hold, the museum is celebrating 10 years of championing DMV musicians with a virtual performance from fast-rising indie-soul outfit Oh He Dead. Don’t miss exploring the Luce Anniversary website, which includes coloring pages of bands who’ve performed at the museum; videos of previous shows; podcast interviews with musicians; and a playlist starring local artists. 6 p.m. Free.

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah at the Club at Studio K: For nearly the past three years, jazz fans have sought comfort in listening to live concert recordings, as a connection to a quintessentially in-person experience. One of the most poignant recent albums came by way of trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. The 38-year-old New Orleans native’s “Axiom” was recorded at the Blue Note in New York over five nights: March 11-15, 2020. The context cast an uneasy feeling over the audience but you wouldn’t know that from listening to Adjuah and his band roar through their dynamic, forward-thinking jazz. Pianist Lawrence Fields, who performs with Adjuah, told The Post in March 2021, “This is the first time that I can recall going to the Blue Note and seeing it kind of half full, and people are there, but they’re a little nervous to let loose.” Take a chance and don’t be afraid to let loose when they perform this weekend at Studio K in the Reach at the Kennedy Center. Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $30-$49.

Online ‘Kusama: Infinity’ screening: Before Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors was the most anticipated and photographed exhibit in D.C., the Japanese artist spent decades refining her work. Kusama, the top-selling female artist on the planet, began her artistic career as someone who isn’t traditionally embraced in some parts of the art world. This weekend, the Hirshhorn presents “Kusama: Infinity,” a 78-minute documentary that introduces viewers to the woman behind the ambitious sculptures and installations. Available through Sunday. Free; Registration required.

50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center: It’s been tough times on Broadway lately, but the Kennedy Center is looking back with a joyful two-night celebration of many of the highlights of decades past. A starry cast of theater veterans, including Norm Lewis, Christopher Jackson and Stephanie J. Block, will perform at “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center,” singing songs from musicals that graced the Kennedy Center stage. That includes selections from “Pippin,” “Annie” and “Les Misérables,” which had pre-Broadway engagements in the District. There also will be a section devoted to Stephen Sondheim. Through Friday. 7:30 p.m. $59-$249.

Anaïs Mitchell at the Music Center at Strathmore: It’s been a while since Anaïs Mitchell put out a traditional album. But that’s not because she was looking for something to say. You might recognize the 40-year-old folk rocker as the brains behind the Broadway-conquering musical “Hadestown,” which was inspired by Mitchell’s 2010 concept album. The Vermont native dove back into the recording world in 2020 as part of the trio Bonny Light Horseman (who will also be performing at Strathmore) and with a 2022 self-titled solo album. In Bonny, Mitchell flirts with myths that are found in ancient folklore with driving ballads. And solo, you hear her tenderly rhapsodize about some of the tales we construct about growing up, becoming a parent and how one gets there. They’re stories worth hearing. 8 p.m. $28-$64.

Detroit Love featuring Carl Craig: For fans of Carl Craig’s modern Detroit techno — a boundary-pushing sound incorporating house, soul, synthy krautrock and funky disco — this weekend is a chance to hear the series of Detroit Love compilations come to life, or at least to Washington. Craig started the Detroit Love series in 2014 to showcase Motor City artists outside of his hometown. At this warehouse show, presented by Flash, Craig is joined by Moodymann, DJ Minx and the techno duo Octave One, who will perform live. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. $50.

Brain Tourniquet at Rhizome: Things are bad and they might not get better. But don’t let that get you down. Punk, hardcore and their various offshoots have long tried to capture the beauty in choosing to live as society crumbles. Brain Tourniquet, D.C. practitioners of an admittedly grim-sounding subgenre called “powerviolence,” show that the best way to stave off cynicism is by thrashing together. Friday night’s show will celebrate the band’s latest self-titled release, which is a full-out attack on your senses … in a good way. Guitars screech, cymbals clang and vocals spew on some sprint to hell as the songs usually don’t last any longer than it takes to brush your teeth. 8 p.m. $10.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Burlesque-a-Pades in Loveland at the Birchmere: As the founder of the burlesque troupe the World Famous Pontani Sisters and the touring Burlesque-a-Pades revue, Angela Pontani is no stranger to getting pulses racing. The new touring show, “Burlesque-a-Pades in Loveland,” which visits the Birchmere this weekend, is a multi-discipline variety program: Beyond dancers, including the Maine Attraction, Gal Friday and Mr. Gorgeous, there’s comedy from host Murray Hille, and live jazz from Brian Newman, the bandleader for Lady Gaga’s Vegas shows, and his band. 7:30 p.m. $29.50.

Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Markets: Breweries like to bill gatherings of makers and vendors as chances to for clueless spouses to pick up last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, but really, they’re good excuses to treat yourself, regardless of relationship status. Hellbender Brewing’s Shop and Sip, which runs from 1 to 7 p.m., features screen printing, photographs, salsas and a HR Records pop-up shop, among other small businesses, along with food and beer. At True Respite in Rockville, the Valentine’s Maker’s Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., with jewelry, ceramics, prints, hot sauces and candy. There’s live music and food trucks, too. Admission to both events is free.

I Love U Street Bar Crawl: The organizers of the popular U Street hip-hop bar crawls canceled their MLK-weekend event due to coronavirus concerns, but a Valentine’s Day-themed replacement is just what Cupid ordered. The crawl works like this: six DJs are spinning at five different bars along the U Street corridor. Each set has a different theme, such as “Break Ups 2 Make Ups” or “Island Vybez,” and each location is offering different discounted drinks for two to three hours. Sets overlap, so you can move around at will. 2 to 10 p.m. $15.

Spoons, Toons and Booze at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse: The Spoons, Toons and Booze series is a child’s dream of brunch, in which participants get to eat all the breakfast cereal they want, and no one is going to stop them from helping themselves to another heaping bowl of Franken Berry or Cocoa Puffs from the cereal bar. Meanwhile, episodes of their favorite retro Saturday morning cartoons are playing on a movie screen, and because this party is only for adults, there’s alcohol, too. Spoons, Toons and Booze usually shows up at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse for Halloween and Christmas, but there’s a Valentine’s Day special this year, with cartoons teaching life lessons about crushes, heartbreak and unrequited love. (You don’t know what will be shown until you get there, as the audience plays icebreaker-style games to pick the lineup, but the options span decades.) Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. $15.

A David Bowie Valentine at Pie Shop: Celebrate the music of David Bowie — and tip your hat to his not-so-romantic song, “Valentine’s Day” — at concert at the Pie Shop. Bands including Sister Ex, the Jennifers and the Wild Mutations perform in honor of Bowie’s artistic and musical contributions. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $15.

Wharf Winter Games: Curling, sled races and “Pin the Tail on the Husky” are some of the events that make up the Wharf Winter Games, which fill the piers and ice rink along the Washington Channel. After your victory laps, there are s’mores around the development’s firepit. You can’t sign up in advance for what could be a crowded event, so if you want to participate, get there early. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Cake: Red Light at the Crown and Crow: The return of the Capital Pride parade and street festival is just four months away. A party at the Crown and Crow, hosted by drag queen Cake and featuring DJ Chord spinning new and classic pop music, is donating a portion of proceeds to the Capital Pride Alliance. “Red light lewks” are encouraged. 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. $20-$25.

A Night Out on H Street meal and performance: In need of a Valentine’s Day date idea, but not so good at planning? Just looking for something easy to do on Saturday night? Take a friend or partner out for a ready-planned evening on H Street. Start with a three-course dinner at Mediterranean restaurant Sospeso, followed by a live performance at Atlas Performing Arts Center. Choose a dinner start time of either 5 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. at Sospeso, where the prix-fixe menu includes one mezze, one entree and one dessert, then head down the block to watch Johnna Adams’s “World Builders,” a play grappling with and interrogating what “reality” is for a person. 5 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. for dinner, 7:30 p.m. for the production. $75-$89.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl viewing party at the Madhatter: The Bottom Line has been a home for Cincinnati Bengals fans since the 2000s, and the downtown basement saloon has seen plenty of ups and downs (mostly downs) over the years since. As the Bengals prepare for the Super Bowl, it seems cosmically unfair that the Bottom Line has been closed since it flooded on Jan. 17, thanks to a broken pipe in a neighboring business. The owners of the Bottom Line also own the Madhatter a few blocks away, the D.C. Jungle fan group is moving over there on Super Bowl Sunday, and bringing the Skyline chili bowls. Expect plenty of specials, including $6 nachos and sliders; $3 Miller Lite and $4 Blue Moon; and $5 Who Dey shots; plus the game on 20 TVs and a projection screen. Table reservations can be made by emailing Eric.MadhatterDC@gmail.com. 5 p.m. Free.

Puppy Bowl viewing parties: The Super Bowl has its fans, but so does Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl. The 18th edition, featuring more than 100 dogs from shelters and rescues and hosted and “coached” by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, is shown at parties around the area. In Alexandria, dog park-and-bar Barkhaus is supporting the Little Black Dog rescue organization with a free event featuring $15 brat-and-beer combos, $1 dog beers and photo backdrops for dogs to pose with. Bark Social, at Pike and Rose, is also hosting a gathering. The $15 ticket includes a brat and beer or wine for humans. Both venues require dogs to register in advance with proof of vaccinations.

Mortified in Baltimore and D.C.: Mortified has been around for approximately two decades, but the idea of getting onstage in front of a crowd of strangers and reading your angsty teenage poetry or gushing, overwrought teenage love letters never gets old, or less awkward, which is why it’s never gone away. There are separate editions at Baltimore’s Creative Alliance and the Kennedy Center in the next week; the Charm City performance will be live-streamed for those who’d rather watch from home. Sunday at 6 p.m. in Baltimore. $19-$22 in-person, $10 streaming; Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Club at Studio K. $20-$25.

Monday, Feb. 14

Domestique Valentine’s Day Love Ride: Whether you have a partner or not, Domestique’s Love Ride is a chance to get out of the house, get some exercise and enjoy some natural wine. The bike tour starts somewhere in Northeast D.C. — you have to register to get the granular details — before venturing to Garden District and the Navy Yard branch of Maxwell Park. At each stop, participants receive a can of the appropriately named Broc Love Rose, from Berkeley, Calif. 4:30 p.m. $15.

Profs & Pints DC: The Love Lecture at the Bier Baron: For anyone who wants to turn Valentine’s Day into a learning experience, the annual Love Lecture at the Profs and Pints series at the Bier Baron allows George Washington University associate professor Laura Papish, whose expertise is in “the philosophy of love, sex, and friendship,” to discuss love from the ancient Greeks to the modern day, looking for the origins of ideas such as soul mates and idealized love found in classic novels. If that’s not enough, Profs and Pints has other love-themed talks over the next few days, including a Wednesday examination of what we really know about Emily Dickinson’s love life. 6 to 8:30 p.m. $12.72.

Wednesday, Feb. 16