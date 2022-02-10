Eight schools, including D.C. public high schools and charter schools, received threats Wednesday. Police searched school buildings with bomb technicians and dogs trained to smell explosive substances. No bombs or hazardous items were found at any of the schools.
Sternbeck said police have tied the teenager “to several incidents” that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Police have not yet concluded whether the youth may be connected to a similar threat on Tuesday at Dunbar High School during a visit by second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris.
“The investigation is ongoing as we explore his potential connection to the remaining cases, including the one with the second gentleman,” Sternbeck said.
Authorities did not divulge a possible motive for the calls or discuss the investigation that led to the youth.
Police scrambled Wednesday as a succession of bomb threats were called into four public and four private high schools in Northwest, Northeast and Southeast Washington. Most of the calls were made between noon and 1 p.m.; two came in after 2 p.m.
Sternbeck said all the calls were similar and involved threats that an explosive device would detonate within a specified time frame. Police had previously said the call that came into Dunbar on Tuesday during Emhoff’s visit indicated that people had 10 minutes to leave.