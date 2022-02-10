Voting on the proposal began last fall, and the victims had until Dec. 28 to turn in their ballots. In a statement, the Boy Scouts of America said a preliminary voting report showed that about 73 percent of survivors voted in favor of the plan. The proposal required 75 percent to proceed to a confirmation hearing. At the time, lawyers for the victims who voted against the settlement said their clients thought the average payout was too low.

Jason Amala, a sexual abuse attorney with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala who represents more than 1,125 men who said they were victimized as children by Boy Scout leaders, estimated in early January that under the terms proposed at the time, each claimant would have received an average of $31,000, far less than the amounts that were approved or given out in cases involving USA Gymnastics and Roman Catholic dioceses.

Amala is among the attorneys who, court documents show, are now advising their clients to reverse their votes and approve the settlement. In a statement, he said: “Our goal was to try to fix the BSA’s proposed plan by making it more fair to survivors. We think we have done that in this new plan. We created a way for survivors to access the policies of insurance companies who haven’t yet settled. We also put in protections to ensure that settlements with insurance companies or entities who allowed our clients to be abused, including the charter organizations, reflect substantial payments based on the claims of the survivors.”