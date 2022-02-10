Authorities charged Charity Keys, 43, of Bowie, Md., and Louis “Joey” Mitchell, 50, of Capitol Heights, Md., with one count each of bribery and conspiracy in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, according to statement released by prosecutors. D.C. fire department officials said that Keys worked 24 years at the agency, most recently as supply management specialist; Mitchell is a supply technician who has been an employee for 15 years.
In court files, authorities did not identify the company or the contractor who allegedly paid the employees.
Fire officials placed both employees on administrative leave with pay Thursday pending an internal review of the charges, according to a fire department statement.
Court files did not immediately identify attorneys representing Keys and Mitchell.
In October of 2019, D.C. fire department officials notified law enforcement of “suspicious activity” within the logistics division which launched the investigation, the fire department statement said.
An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit filed in court that the pair accepted bribes between 2016 and 2019, including a $20,000 bribe paid to each in October 2018, from the owner of a Maryland company who contracted with the department. The statement said Mitchell and Keys directed purchase agreements and purchase orders to the company and confirmed delivery of and payment for goods that the company did not deliver.
Investigators tracked text message conversations between the employees and the contractor and traced bank transfers from the contractor to Mitchell and Keys, prosecutors allege in the court filing.
“We are extremely disappointed about these allegations as we have zero tolerance for criminal conduct,” D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said in the statement. “I applaud our employees who uncovered the suspicious activity and immediately notified law enforcement. That swift action was deserving of the trust our residents place in our Department.”