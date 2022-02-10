In a statement, Segal said his campaign is advocating “politics of simpler living” to help improve quality of life and economic security. His platform includes fighting for a four-day workweek and implementing living-wage policies.

Segal outlines the beliefs of the Bread and Roses party as “gradually transforming our culture from one focused on money and careers to one in which you are defined by your values, your passion-work, your character, and your talents.”

“This is a campaign of ideas, seeking to communicate the perspective of Bread and Roses socialism to the voters of Maryland,” Segal said in a statement. “Because of the centrality of ideas to the campaign, I decided to recruit from among the Bread and Roses membership, and am delighted to have found in Justin a running mate fully committed to the deep cultural transformation that we advocate.”

Before he was elected to the town council in Galena, Dispenza studied media production and theater. He then moved to China, where he made environmental documentaries across Asia. In Galena, Dispenza served as the Park, Tree and Recreation Committee chairman, helping to administer grants, organize events and lead efforts make the town more environmentally sustainable.

“In a two party system, often only the richest and loudest voices are heard, but the American dream, and the passions of Americans are so much more diverse than that,” Dispenza said in a statement. “I am confident that Jerome and I can stretch the Maryland conversation in a truly progressive and thoughtful way.”

Segal‚ at 78, is the oldest candidate in the race, and Dispenza, 31, is the youngest. Segal’s campaign highlighted their differences in age and experiences as a way to reach a broader set of Marylanders.

“We are ages apart. I’m a child of the counterculture of the 1960s, but there is an affinity between my generation and millennials,” Segal said in a statement.

Segal is one of 10 candidates running for the Democratic nomination. According to state campaign finance records, Segal filed an initial affidavit with the election board that he does not intend to raise or spend more than $1,000 in the race.

Del. Daniel L. Cox of Frederick, a Republican candidate, tapped Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate.