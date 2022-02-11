The naming contest was run by TRIP II, the owner and operator of Dulles Greenway, a private toll road that connects the Dulles and Leesburg areas. About 9,000 students entered.

Officials with the Dulles Greenway said Rosa had laid two eggs in the nest last week. They expect the first eaglet to hatch in early March.

Eagles have been nesting in the Leesburg area since 2005, and officials last fall put in live cameras on a tree overlooking their nest to watch them.

In the past few years, bald eagles have made a comeback both nationally and in the D.C. region.

In the 1960s, there were only 400 breeding pairs left in the Lower 48 states. But bans on pesticides and the passage of the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s helped stop their decline, according to Dan Rauch, a D.C. wildlife biologist.

Eagles were also helped by efforts to improve habitat, cleaner air and water initiatives, and protections in areas where they live. Adaptation has helped, too.

“They are adapting to nesting and breeding in areas of high human activity. You can now find nests next to highways, on cell towers and in some backyards,” Rauch said.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007. The country’s national bird, they remain protected under several federal laws.