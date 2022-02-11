Two police officers and a suspect were shot in Frederick, Md., officials said Friday.

Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando said the officers responded around 12:43 p.m. to the report of a “suspicious male” with a firearm at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive. Shortly after officers arrived, a shooting occurred, Lando said. Two officers and one suspect were shot, Lando said, and all have been flown to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The condition of the officers and suspect shot was unclear.

There was no threat to the community, police said.

The local school system reported lockdowns in the surrounding area at Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle School, Waverley Elementary School, Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and the SUCCESS Program.

No further details were immediately available ahead of a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

“For the community, just rest assured -- there is no outstanding threat right now,” Lando said.

Dan Morse and Erin Cox contributed to this report.