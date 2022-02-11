The condition of the officers and suspect shot was unclear.
There was no threat to the community, police said.
The local school system reported lockdowns in the surrounding area at Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle School, Waverley Elementary School, Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and the SUCCESS Program.
No further details were immediately available ahead of a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.
“For the community, just rest assured -- there is no outstanding threat right now,” Lando said.
This story will be updated.
Dan Morse and Erin Cox contributed to this report.
Allen Etzler, communications manager for Frederick, confirms officer involved shooting. At least one officer shot. Etzler reiterates no broader threat to the community. First report came in at 12:53. pic.twitter.com/QSDSp1ZFs1— Pat Kernan (@PatKernan) February 11, 2022
We are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Key Parkway and Waverley Dr. There is no threat to the community at this time. We will have more information including a press briefing shortly. pic.twitter.com/BqBWYY4Pla— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) February 11, 2022