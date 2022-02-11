Two police officers and a suspect were shot in Frederick, Md., officials said Friday.

Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando said the officers responded around 12:43 p.m. to the report of a “suspicious male” with a firearm at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive.

“When our first two officers arrived on the scene, shortly thereafter…we received emergency traffic over the air there had been a shooting,” Lando said.

Two officers and one suspect were shot in the intersection, Lando said, and all have been flown to the University of Maryland Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The conditions of the officers and suspect shot were not immediately available. Lando did not identify the officers, but said one was a woman and one was a man.

Lando said the Frederick police have body cameras, but the footage from the shooting had yet to be reviewed.

The local school system reported lockdowns in the surrounding area at Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle School, Waverley Elementary School, Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and the SUCCESS Program.

No further details were immediately available ahead of a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

“For the community, just rest assured — there is no outstanding threat right now,” Lando said.

This story will be updated.

Dan Morse, Erin Cox and Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.