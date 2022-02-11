Two officers and one suspect were shot in the intersection, Lando said, and all have been flown to the University of Maryland Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The conditions of the officers and suspect shot were not immediately available. Lando did not identify the officers, but said one was a woman and one was a man.

Lando said the Frederick police have body cameras, but the footage from the shooting had yet to be reviewed.

The local school system reported lockdowns in the surrounding area at Frederick High School, West Frederick Middle School, Waverley Elementary School, Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School and the SUCCESS Program.

No further details were immediately available ahead of a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

“For the community, just rest assured — there is no outstanding threat right now,” Lando said.

This story will be updated.

Dan Morse, Erin Cox and Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.

Allen Etzler, communications manager for Frederick, confirms officer involved shooting. At least one officer shot. Etzler reiterates no broader threat to the community. First report came in at 12:53. pic.twitter.com/QSDSp1ZFs1 — Pat Kernan (@PatKernan) February 11, 2022