The activism was personal for Taylor, a Black woman who grew up going to MLK Library to do homework, check out books or meet up with friends. She learned at a young age how Black Washingtonians were writing letters to request that trustees name the library after the slain civil rights leader, and she takes pride in knowing they succeeded.

So, when confronted with a new naming issue with the same library, Taylor and other local activists knew exactly the tactic to use: a letter-writing campaign of their own.

“I was led by my ancestors, because normally I protest in the streets in a minute,” said Taylor, who is a co-conductor for Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led mutual aid and community defense organization.

Instead, in thousands of letters, Taylor and others demanded that trustees reverse their decision to name MLK Library’s auditorium after Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder who donated $2.7 million last year. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In D.C., “there’s always been a really creative and strategic use of alternative levers of power or alternative vehicles for appeal, and the letter-writing campaign has consistently been one of them,” said Sara Clarke Kaplan, a native Washingtonian and executive director of American University’s Antiracist Research and Policy Center. “And it’s worked in the past.”

It appears to have worked again. Acknowledging the outcry, Bezos bowed out last week and asked the D.C. Public Library Foundation to consider honoring Toni Morrison, the first Black woman to receive the Nobel Prize in literature, as the auditorium’s namesake instead.

Richard Reyes-Gavilan, the library’s executive director, and Monte Monash, the chair of the library system’s board of trustees, said this week they are committed to updating MLK Library’s naming policy with input from the public. But the saga has raised broader questions about the practice of naming spaces after those who give large donations — and about who should be honored.

“It’s a special thing to have a public bridge or a library or street named after you,” said Ann Bartow, a professor at the University of New Hampshire’s law school, who has researched the intersection of trademark law and naming rights. “Are we going to celebrate the people who made the most money? Are we going to celebrate people who gave their lives in the military? Are we going to celebrate teachers who worked hard and were underpaid for 30 years? That’s an expression of values.”

‘All about Dr. King’

The ground at 9th and G Streets was broken in July 1968, just three months after King’s assassination, to make way for a new central library, and for a time, “central library” was all it was called. But in early 1970, community members launched a letter-writing campaign to demand it be named in King’s honor — a fitting choice, they argued, on such a prominent new building that would be an accessible resource to all.

The campaign encompassed groups from the D.C. Republican Committee to Anacostia Citizens and Merchants, Inc., to regular Washingtonians such as Robert Frazier, who wrote that he was in sixth grade at the Moten School.

“I think your Board of Trustees should name the new central library in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. He was a man that you could trust,” Frazier wrote in cursive, on a piece of lined paper dated Jan. 11, 1971. “Dr. Martin Luther King was a nice man. He trusted whites and black. Please write back to let me know.”

Four days later, the library system’s board of trustees voted 5-2 in favor of naming the new central library after King. The White vice president of the board had unsuccessfully proposed naming only the library’s Black studies room after him.

“We are talking about Washington, D.C., a black city with black concerns,” Charles I. Cassell, a school board member, said at the time, according to a 1971 Washington Post story. “We are not asking politely; we are demanding that you name the library after Martin Luther King.”

When MLK Library finally opened with a dedication in September 1972, there was standing room only. Almost all of the men in attendance wore suits and ties, The Post reported. Many women wore summer dresses and hats.

It was the city’s first permanent tribute to King. The library would later be designated a historic landmark.

Today, MLK Library reflects this activism, even as it recently underwent a three-and-a half year, $211 million renovation.

The library’s fourth floor hosts exhibits on civil rights leaders such as King and highlights D.C.’s history, from go-go music to Marion Barry to the ongoing fight for statehood. A library system fundraising drive in the 1980s yielded $500,000, part of which paid for a 56-by-7-foot mural illustrating King’s life. That mural remains prominently displayed in the library lobby.

“It’s more than just a library,” said Kaplan of American University, who remembers getting her start as a researcher in high school in MLK Library’s archives. “For many of us, it’s a place for safety, a place of pride, a place of promise for the future, a place where our history has always been celebrated, documented and displayed. And that raises the stakes.”

Though some spaces in the library may be offered to donors as a naming opportunity, others are reserved for celebrating Washingtonians who have done “amazing things,” library executive director Reyes-Gavilan said in an interview last week.

He pointed, as an example, to the 2020 decision to name MLK Library’s teen room after Alma Thomas, a Black D.C. artist known for her bright abstract pictures who also taught at Shaw Junior High School.

Despite the recent auditorium naming controversy, Reyes-Gavilan said, the library’s overarching tribute is clear.

“This building is named for Dr. King, and there is nothing that will confuse anyone about that,” he said. “You walk into this building, it is all about Dr. King.”

‘Our voice matters’

When Taylor and three other organizers walked into the library last week, they headed to the executive offices. They were searching for Reyes-Gavilan, and they wanted their voices heard.

When no one answered their knocks, Taylor and Jay Brown, an organizer who runs a local nonprofit called Community Shoulders, slid letters underneath each of the locked doors.

Bezos’s donation to the library foundation, the largest it has received, is supporting “Beyond the Book,” a childhood literacy program aimed at serving an estimated 42,000 D.C. children over the next few years with free books, resources and programming. But the organizers argued that anyone who is honored with naming rights inside MLK Library should align with King’s values. Bezos’s nearly unmatched wealth and Amazon’s labor practices, they said, contradicted King’s critiques of capitalism and calls for a more equitable society.

As the letters continued to pour in — and they are still coming, with more than 19,000 sent as of Thursday — Bezos bowed out: Eight days after the board’s vote to name the auditorium after him, he requested that his name not be used. A representative for Bezos did not respond to requests for comment about the pushback.

At a public hearing this week, Taylor said that Bezos’s suggestion to name the library after Morrison was a way to “erase accountability to the public.”

The backlash, Reyes-Gavilan said, showed that the naming process “is flawed.” He said the library system sent the Morrison family a letter about the naming and that it was unclear what their wishes are at this time.

Apologizing for “the aggravation the naming process has caused,” Reyes-Gavilan said during the meeting that “whatever happens next will be taking place in a much more public way.”

Whatever does happen next, the reversal marked a win for D.C.'s latest letter-writing activists — Dana Hutchinson among them.

After Hutchinson learned about the choice to name the auditorium after Bezos, and about the letter-writing campaign, she quickly signed on. Hutchinson said she penned her own note and sent the link to her siblings.

It was only fitting, after all. Their mom, Louise Daniel Hutchinson, she said, was one of the original D.C. activists who had helped give the library its name.