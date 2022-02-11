The birds are still considered rare in Maryland and West Virginia.

Harpers Ferry had a major breakthrough last spring when, for the first time in 70 years, a pair of peregrine falcons nested in the 200-foot cliffs of Maryland Heights, which sits on the Maryland side of the Potomac River near Elk Ridge, and successfully produced three hatchlings. Only one of the chicks survived and fledged, a process in which the bird develops feathers that allow it to fly.

“We have every reason to believe that this is the same pair that nested in the Maryland Heights last year, so they’re coming back to that regular, nesting spot,” said Leah Taber, a spokeswoman for the park service at Harpers Ferry. “We’re glad they’re back and their fledgling from last year took off and went out into the wild.”

To protect the pair at Maryland Heights, officials said, they’re closing parts of the area from Feb. 17 until July 29. The closures, park officials said, will include several areas near an overlook and some climbing areas. Trails at Maryland Heights and in a climbing area called Union Walls will stay open. Officials said there will be signs and fencing that clearly mark the closed-off areas.

Park officials said they want to give the falcons space because “human interference, especially during the nesting phase, can drive off mature falcons, cause abandonment of the nest and result in the loss of eggs or death to fledglings.”

About the size of a crow, peregrine falcons possess long, pointed wings and tapered tails that boost their aerodynamics and speed.

They were often found along rocky cliffs and mountains throughout the United States in their heyday of the 1930s and 1940s. But their U.S. population suffered starting in the 1950s, when pesticides like DDT — which was banned in 1972 — became widely used to protect crops from insects. The falcons would prey on small birds that had ingested poisoned insects, and that caused the female falcons to produce eggs that did not have enough calcium, making them crack easily.

By the mid-1960s, the peregrine falcon population dropped by more than 70 percent in the western United States. Meanwhile, from Maine to Georgia, their population dwindled from 350 nesting pairs to none, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

A nationwide push to revive their population started in 1970, as the birds were bred in captivity and eventually reintroduced into their natural habitats. In 1999, peregrine falcons were taken off the endangered species list, although they are still protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

More than 6,000 captive-bred peregrine falcons were reintroduced between 1974 and 1997 in 34 states. Maryland and Virginia now have over 50 pairs of “successfully breeding” peregrine falcons, according to wildlife experts.