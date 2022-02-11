Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said James was lying on a bed when a bullet fired in the apartment below struck him.
Sternbeck said a man told police he had been cleaning his gun when it fired. The spokesman said the man had a valid permit for the firearm. The man was not identified.
Police have not filed the charges in the case but said the investigation continues. A police report says the incident is being investigated as involuntary manslaughter.
It was not immediately clear whether James lived at the apartment on Good Hope Road or had been visiting.