A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, near the border with Maryland and in the Fort Davis Park area.

Police identified the victim as Adrian Williams, of no fixed address. They said he was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.