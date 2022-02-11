A D.C. police vehicle at a crime scene. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)By Peter HermannToday at 6:47 a.m. ESTBy Peter HermannToday at 6:47 a.m. ESTA 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, near the border with Maryland and in the Fort Davis Park area.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPolice identified the victim as Adrian Williams, of no fixed address. They said he was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.No other details have been released.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...