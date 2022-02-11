Then came the ‘Zoom-bombers,’ spewing gibberish — and racism.

“Shut up, n-----,” one said, as the chat began to fill with slurs.

Jawando, who became only the second Black lawmaker to be elected countywide in Montgomery when he won a seat on the council in 2018, did not pause.

“This only works,” Jawando said, his voice calm, “if we engage the community.”

The targeting of Jawando on Tuesday quickly became a talking point in this suburb, which prides itself on being a diverse, liberal enclave but has seen vitriol directed at Black and Latino public officials, including former health officer Travis Gayles and council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4).

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) during a Thursday news conference promised the government would investigate the Zoom with Jawando, saying that he hopes whoever is responsible is found. By afternoon, the council had put out a statement condemning the “disgusting, racist comments and hate-filled obscenities” directed at Jawando.

For the first-term lawmaker, it prompted reflection about how to handle such incidents — and their cumulative toll.

Will Jawando, the second Black person elected countywide in Montgomery County, Md., was verbally attacked on Feb. 8 after people crashed a zoom meeting. (Progressive Legacy)

Racism is not new for Jawando. There are calls his office receives. The slurs, anonymous and not, on the Internet. A threat posted on a photo of his son in front of a Black Lives Matter sign.

“I get a lot of nasty things,” Jawando said, explaining why he continued speaking so calmly. “And unfortunately, part of me has just gotten used to it.”

After the Zoom meeting concluded, Jawando said he was prepared to suppress the experience and move on. But then he noticed how strongly others reacted. He received apologies by members of the group that hosted the forum, Progressive Legacy, and saw the indignation of his chief of staff, who posted a clip to the video on her Facebook. He’s grown increasingly disturbed by what happened since Tuesday, and decided to talk openly about it in the hopes it would help make clear that such behavior can’t be accepted.

“The big takeaway for me was that this is not okay,” Jawando said in an interview. “It is not okay to accept it and to bury it — that is part of the problem, too. … We have got to call it out and make it untenable.”