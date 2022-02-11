A Harrisonburg, Va. woman has been charged with second degree murder in the killing of a man in Fairfax County on Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, was arrested in Harrisonburg on Friday in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Johnny Lee Robinson III of Leesburg, Fairfax County police Major Ed O’Carroll said at a news conference. Nicholas is being held in the Rockingham County jail, awaiting extradition to Fairfax County to face trial.

Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in the Fairfax area around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man shot in a parking lot, O’Carroll said.

O’Carroll said the pair, who knew each other, had left a nearby apartment before the shooting occurred. The shooting began with an argument, before Nicholas allegedly fired a single shot at Robinson’s upper body, O’Carroll said.

Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, O’Carroll said. Officers scoured the area for a woman who was seen fleeing the scene, but Nicholas was not immediately located. Authorities believe she took a rideshare car to Harrisonburg where she was arrested.

O’Carroll said a gun was recovered near the scene of the shooting.

Nicholas’s case was not yet entered into the court system so it could not be determined if she had an attorney.