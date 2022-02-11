Fairfax County police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in the Fairfax area around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man shot in a parking lot, O’Carroll said.
O’Carroll said the pair, who knew each other, had left a nearby apartment before the shooting occurred. The shooting began with an argument, before Nicholas allegedly fired a single shot at Robinson’s upper body, O’Carroll said.
Robinson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, O’Carroll said. Officers scoured the area for a woman who was seen fleeing the scene, but Nicholas was not immediately located. Authorities believe she took a rideshare car to Harrisonburg where she was arrested.
O’Carroll said a gun was recovered near the scene of the shooting.
Nicholas’s case was not yet entered into the court system so it could not be determined if she had an attorney.