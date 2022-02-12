State police said Saturday a preliminary investigation has determined the encounter began shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday, when Frederick police officers responded to a call for a suspicious armed man.
Officers found Lewis, who had a gun, sitting on an electrical box near the intersection of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway, state police said. They approached Lewis and asked him to show his hands, but Lewis ignored their requests and avoided contact with officers, authorities said.
Lewis then began walking away from the officers, before abruptly turning and firing at them with a .45 caliber handgun, state police said. The two officers returned fire, striking Lewis and leaving him incapacitated, state police said. The officers and suspect all received gunshot wounds to the torso.
Frederick police officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the force, and Bryan Snyder, 43, who had been with the department for two years, and Lewis were airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. The officers were released Friday night.
State police said they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, but the investigation continues.