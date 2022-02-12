A man was fatally shot in Germantown on Thursday night, the Montgomery County police said.

The victim was walking to his house about 9 p.m. Thursday when an unknown assailant approached in a vehicle and shot him, the police said.

The attack occurred at Cinnamon Drive and Mustard Seed Court, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The victim’s name was withheld until relatives could be notified, the police said.