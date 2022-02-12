After being taken to a hospital for treatment, he died of his injuries, the police said.
Police said in court papers that the shooting occurred during what was suspected to be a drug transaction.
“He was like any other 16-year-old,” Francis’s mother, Helena Bertrand, said. “He was striving for his own goals. He loved to laugh. He loved to make other people laugh. He helped in any way he could. He was striving to graduate and be his own boss.”
Francis was supposed to graduate from Alexandria City High School in 2023, his mother said. She said he would help his cousin feed the homeless during the holiday season. He is survived by his mother and father and seven siblings.