At an afternoon detention hearing, tech entrepreneur and dual U.S.-Russia citizen Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his rapper wife, Heather Morgan, 31, are set to argue that they have pledged bond totaling $8 million as well as their parents’ homes in a bid for freedom while defending themselves from charges of money laundering and conspiracy in connection with the largest single seizure of funds in Justice Department history.

The couple argues that they have extensive family in the United States, no criminal history, and that they have not attempted to flee since learning of the government investigation into them in November. That includes a Jan. 5 FBI search of their properties and the Jan. 31 seizure of 94,000 of 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a 2016 hack of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex and sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein. In addition, Morgan’s lawyers said she underwent breast surgery that tested negative for cancer on Jan. 31, and is still recovering.

“The Government’s flight risk concerns are belied by the fact that Ms. Morgan and Mr. Lichtenstein both stayed put in their residence in Lower Manhattan in New York even after learning of the Government’s investigation targeting them in this case,” attorney Samson Enzer argued in court filings leading up to a Monday afternoon bond hearing before Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington.

Prosecutors countered that the couple are “extraordinarily sophisticated” cyber criminals and money launderers who pose a serious risk of flight. At the time of the 2016 hack, the stolen bitcoin was worth about $71 million, but its value has appreciated to more than $4.5 billion, far more than the $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin seized. The defendants could face decades behind bars if convicted. Law enforcement estimates that at least $328 million in cryptocurrency linked to the hack remains unsecured.

“Lichtenstein is a dual Russian national, both Defendants have traveled extensively and have foreign ties, and evidence uncovered in the investigation indicates preparation to obtain false passports,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher B. Brown and Justice Department computer crime trial attorneys Jessica Peck and Catherine Pelker argued in court filings.

“Given the substantial evidence against the Defendants, the scale and sophistication of their laundering and deception efforts, their foreign ties and access to funds, and the substantial criminal penalties they are exposed to, there is no condition or combination of conditions short of pretrial detention that would reasonably assure their appearance for trial,” prosecutors said.

A U.S. magistrate initially ordered the couple to be released on bond Thursday, but Howell stayed that decision and ordered the couple to remain behind bars and be transferred to Washington for Monday’s hearing after prosecutors appealed

Photographs taken during the FBI search of the couple’s effects more than a month before their Feb. 8 arrest add striking details to a wild story already laid out in the couple’s business and social media accounts expected to be included in a reported Netflix documentary about them.

During the FBI’s search of the couple’s home in January, prosecutors said, Morgan and Lichtenstein wanted to leave the premises and take their pet cat, which was hiding under a bed. Agents permitted Morgan to retrieve the cat, but while she was crouched next to the bed calling to the cat, Morgan allegedly reached up to a nightstand, grabbed her cellphone and repeatedly hit the lock button, prompting law enforcement to wrest it away from her.

“Under the same bed, agents located a bin containing various bags holding multiple cell phones, SIM cards, and assorted electronics,” prosecutors said in a detention memo, including a bag labeled “Burner Phone.”

Prosecutors showed a purported photo of the bag and of one of two hollowed-out books allegedly found in Lichtenstein’s office, whose pages appeared to be roughly cut out by hand leaving empty compartments. Law enforcement also seized more than $40,000 in cash and additional foreign currency.

Prosecutors claimed that the couple also amassed over 70 one-ounce old coins, worth at least about $140,000, but said law enforcement did not locate any during a search of the couple’s residence or storage unit.

An affidavit filed by an IRS agent against the couple alleges they spent only a small fraction of the stolen money, some of it on gold and some on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, unique digital representations that are sold or traded as works of art or collectibles. Other payments were made for a Walmart gift card as well as payments to Uber, Hotels.com and PlayStation, according to the charging papers.

Morgan’s attorneys describe her as a journalist and chief executive of a sales consulting business who has claimed to have worked in Hong Kong and Cairo, including with the World Bank. Growing up in a small town in northern California and graduating from the University of California at Davis, Morgan crafted a rap persona of Razzlekhan, the self-proclaimed “Crocodile of Wall Street.” She has rapped about investing in meme stocks, dealing with the pandemic and getting high in a cemetery.

Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur who goes by the nickname “Dutch,” was born inRussia, and his family emigrated to the United States to avoid religious persecution, settling in suburban Chicago. He studied at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and co-founded MixRank, a sales firm initially funded by Y Combinator and investors, including Mark Cuban, according to the company’s website. He described himself as a “tech entrepreneur, explorer, and occasional magician” in a 2018 blog post.

U.S. officials said that because the funds in the case were seized pursuant to a court order, a judge would ultimately decide how the recovered money would be distributed, but also that the government would seek to return funds to the rightful owners.