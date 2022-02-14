“This is a fundamental issue of liberty that cannot and should not be chipped away or bargained for,” she said.

Maryland is part of a wave of Democratic-led states seeking to bolster abortion protections ahead of an impending Supreme Court decision this summer centered on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

The possibility Roe v. Wade protections could fall has also prompted Republican lawmakers in more than two dozen states to introduce measures to restrict abortion access.

Maryland adults strongly endorse legal abortion, with 64 percent saying the procedure should be legal in all or most cases. State law guarantees abortion rights until a fetus is viable outside of the womb, though the procedure can be performed later in pregnancy if the mother’s health is in jeopardy or if there is a fetal anomaly.

Jones’s proposed amendment would go further and promise “the fundamental right to reproductive liberty” and prohibit state laws from abridging it.

No state constitution in the country protects abortion rights. One state — Vermont — endorsed a ballot initiative last week that will head to voters in November.

Jones’s predecessor attempted to send a constitutional amendment to voters in 2019, but he was blocked by a Senate president unwilling to take up it up for a vote. Leadership in both chambers has since changed, along with the urgency from abortion advocates to strengthen access to the procedure.

Jones and others are also pushing legislation to require insurance companies and Medicaid to cover abortion without co-payments or deductibles, a change they say would speed access to the procedure by removing financial barriers.

Three states forbid co-payments for abortions through private insurers, according the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for reproductive rights. Several states use state tax dollars to subsidize abortion for women on Medicaid.

Another bill would expand which medical practitioners can do the procedure to include physician assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives. Noting that 70 percent of Maryland counties do not have a single abortion provider, Del. Ariana B. Kelly (D-Montgomery) said the expansion was critical to provide abortion services, particularly if demand rises because the procedure is outlawed elsewhere.

Republican lawmakers in Maryland have filed about a half dozen bills seeking to curtail abortion this year. Some bar the procedure outright, require a 24-hour waiting period, or restrict certain types of abortions.