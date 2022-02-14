The father of one of the 17 people killed four years ago in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., protested from a construction crane Monday morning near the White House, where he tweeted a video requesting a meeting with President Biden.

“The whole world will listen to Joaquin today. He has a very important message,” the father, Manuel Oliver, said in a video tweeted at 6:54 a.m., referring to his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver. “I asked for a meeting with Joe Biden a month ago, never got that meeting.”

Oliver tweeted Monday morning that he climbed a 150-foot crane near the White House “so the whole nation can judge our reality.”

D.C. police said they received a call at about 5:40 a.m. reporting two people in the crane at 700 15th Street NW. A police tactical unit and negotiators are on the scene, and one person has been arrested so far, police said.

In 2017, activists affiliated with Greenpeace climbed atop a 270-foot construction crane in downtown D.C. and unfurled a large banner with a message to President Donald Trump. It took 18 hours for police to talk the seven activist down, snarling traffic for the day.

This story will be updated.