Oliver tweeted Monday morning that he climbed a 150-foot crane near the White House “so the whole nation can judge our reality.”
D.C. police said they received a call at about 5:40 a.m. reporting two people in the crane at 700 15th Street NW. A police tactical unit and negotiators are on the scene, and one person has been arrested so far, police said.
In 2017, activists affiliated with Greenpeace climbed atop a 270-foot construction crane in downtown D.C. and unfurled a large banner with a message to President Donald Trump. It took 18 hours for police to talk the seven activist down, snarling traffic for the day.
This story will be updated.
Happy valentines pic.twitter.com/Ho6zvjjA7o— Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) February 14, 2022