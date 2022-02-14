The whole world will listen to Joaquin today. He has a very important message,” the father, Manuel Oliver, said in a video tweeted at 6:54 a.m., referring to his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver. “I asked for a meeting with Joe Biden a month ago, never got that meeting.”

Oliver tweeted Monday morning that he climbed a 150-foot crane near the White House “so the whole nation can judge our reality.”

D.C. police said they received a call at about 5:40 a.m. reporting two people in the crane at 700 15th Street NW. A police tactical unit and negotiators were on the scene.

One person had been arrested near the beginning of the demonstration. A D.C. police spokesman said the remaining two demonstrators later came down on their own. Police could not immediately confirm that Oliver was among them; identities will be released when charges are filed.

Police said a lock and chain had been cut to gain access to the crane, which was being used by the Grunley construction company.

A spokeswoman for Grunley, based in Rockville, Md., said their officials were aware of the demonstration. She declined to comment further or describe the nature of the construction project at that location.

According to its website, Grunley has restored and modernized dozens of major building in and around the District, from luxury condos to embassies and government offices.

In 2017, activists affiliated with Greenpeace climbed atop a 270-foot construction crane in downtown D.C. and unfurled a large banner with a message to President Donald Trump. It took 18 hours for police to talk the seven activists down, snarling traffic for the day.