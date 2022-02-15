The budget represents a 7.7 percent increase from the previous fiscal year, which runs from July through June, although Parajon said a little less than half of that increase would go toward restoring cut positions and programs.

The proposal includes no property tax rate increase, but rising property assessments mean that the average homeowner would end up paying $445 more in annual real estate taxes. City council members also asked Parajon to suggest two alternative tax rates, which would increase the tax per $100 of assessed value by one or two cents, resulting in an increase for the average homeowner of $511 or $577, respectively.

The proposed budget would push up the pay scale by 6 percent for firefighters and medics, 5 percent for police and sheriff’s deputies, and 4 percent for all other city employees. Those pay hikes are separate from step increases, which usually average slightly under 3 percent.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandria has historically tried to keep pay for first responders in the middle of the pack compared to other jurisdictions in the D.C. metro area. But fire and police union leaders said that strategy has in fact left them always playing catch-up, creating staffing shortages that strained their departments’ response to a string of emergency incidents last fall.

Parajon’s recommendations are short of a 10 percent across-the-board increase sought by first responders’ unions. At a news conference Tuesday morning, he said their concerns would not be resolved immediately.

“That’s not a one-year issue. This was a multiyear challenge,” he said. “We are taking a step forward this year, but we anticipate that in future years, this will continue to be an area of emphasis.”

Story continues below advertisement

In neighboring Arlington County, the county manager also emphasized boosting employee compensation in his budget proposal over the weekend. Public-sector unions are set to engage in collective bargaining this year in both jurisdictions for the first time in decades, but that process is not expected to affect the budget until fiscal year 2024.

Advertisement

Alexandria’s budget would also increase the storm water utility fee by $14, to a total of $294 for most single-family detached homes. Faced with aging pipes and increased rainfall, Alexandria has increasingly seen flooding as a major challenge. Last year, the city embarked on a massive infrastructure project meant to replace the combined sewer system in Old Town, which spews millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River when it overflows.

The budget also sets aside nearly $248 million for Alexandria’s public school system, funding the district’s full request.

Story continues below advertisement

Parajon on Tuesday night also presented the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan, a $2.73 billion proposal that had been delayed by the pandemic. That effort would provide almost $498 million for public school facilities, which have grown increasingly crowded as Alexandria’s population has boomed.