Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)By Martin WeilToday at 10:37 p.m. ESTBy Martin WeilToday at 10:37 p.m. ESTA man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.The shooting was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ninth Street, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. No information was available immediately about a suspect or motive.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe name and age of the slain man were not released. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...