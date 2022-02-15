As officers investigated and then attempted to have the van towed, a man inside the vehicle pointed a rifle at an officer, Guglielmi said. The officer fired at the man, striking him in the chest, Guglielmi said.
The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Guglielmi said.
Detectives are still investigating how the shooting occurred and why the van was parked on the street, Guglielmi said. The identity of the victim and officer were not immediately released.
This report will be updated.
Ofc Involved Shooting: Officers responded for a suspicious van parked in the 8300 blk of Fitt Ct, Lorton. Prelim, they encountered an armed man which resulted in an ofc-involved shooting. Man taken to hospital w/life-threatening injuries. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/14xqYkPkB3— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 15, 2022