A Fairfax County police officer shot an armed man Tuesday during a confrontation that occurred while officers were attempting to have a van towed from a residential street in Lorton, authorities said.

Fairfax County police officers were called to the 8300 block of Fitt Court shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a suspicious van that had been parked on the block overnight, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the department.

As officers investigated and then attempted to have the van towed, a man inside the vehicle pointed a rifle at an officer, Guglielmi said. The officer fired at the man, striking him in the chest, Guglielmi said.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Guglielmi said.

Detectives are still investigating how the shooting occurred and why the van was parked on the street, Guglielmi said. The identity of the victim and officer were not immediately released.

