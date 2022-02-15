During a search, an apparently suspicious item was found near the food court area, police said. They said patrons were evacuated from the vicinity until officers and a state police bomb squad determined that the item presented no threat.
A search of the rest of the mall found nothing suspicious, according to police.
The investigation indicates that the phone used for the call came from a mall employee, police said. A youth had approached the employee and asked to make a call, according to police. The call turned out to be the bomb threat, police said.
The employee did not know the phone had been misused and was found to be uninvolved in the threat, according to a police account released Monday.
A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with “threats to bomb,” police said in a statement.