There’s something different about D.C.’s F1ght Club Pro Wrestling, an upstart promotion that launched in 2019. There’s the name of its flagship show — Moechella — which it borrows from the protest-concerts that sprung up in the heart of the city three summers ago. There’s the format, in which matches are sandwiched between music videos, slam poetry sessions and comedy sketches, and the roster, which is mostly Black men and women. The result is very specific: F1ght Club is very D.C., and very Black.

“When people watch our product, we want it to feel like they're watching wrestling on BET,” says founder Jonathan “Jonny Xross” Martin.

Because of the pandemic, F1ght Club has managed to get only two live shows in front of fans under its belt — but what a belt it is: the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Championship, a gorgeous green leather belt with black, red, gold and silver iconography with Africa as its centerpiece. The PAWDC, which Martin created, is his opening salvo to right historic and present-day wrongs in pro wrestling.

“It’s a title that is there to add representation in a field where representation is still fairly absent” both in front of fans and behind the scenes, he explains.

Martin, 33, has experience with wrestling’s representation problems, as a fan and as a performer. Originally from Asbury Park, N.J. (the home of wrestling legend Bam Bam Bigelow, he is quick to add), he moved to the D.C. area with his father when he was 8 years old and describes himself as “basically from D.C.” Martin remembers watching wrestling as a child with his father, but as much as he loved it, there was something missing.

“I know that when I was growing up … I felt like I hardly ever saw myself,” he says.

When he did see Black wrestlers on TV, they weren’t given the same platform as their counterparts, especially once WWE became a hegemonic force in the industry. Booker T, one of Martin’s favorites, had been a heavyweight champion when Martin first watched World Championship Wrestling, but in WWE, he was getting beaten up in a grocery store by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or pinned with ease by Triple H. And the less said about Cryme Tyme — a 2000s tag team with a stereotypical “street thug” gimmick — the better.

Years later, while serving in the Army and deployed in Afghanistan, Martin made plans to train to be a wrestler with his friend and fellow soldier, Trish Adora. After the military, Martin returned to the D.C. area and started training but soon discovered that racism, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia were problems on the indie scene.

For things to change, he would have to get more involved. He took what little money he had left from his deployment in Afghanistan and designed the PAWDC title. With his wife and his business partner, he rented a small venue, the Edgewood Arts Center, and though they only sold 40 tickets, Martin was undeterred. On the buzz of the first show, the second sold out, with Adora crowned as inaugural Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora champion.

“One of the biggest compliments we got was that our locker room was different … People really like the fact that we are very protective of not just Black people but that we are also protective of everybody else,” Martin says. “I've set out to do essentially the opposite of what I've noticed the wrestling industry has been doing to everybody, not just African Americans.”

The afterglow of the sold-out show wouldn’t last long: about a month later, the United States shut down amid the first explosion of the coronavirus pandemic. F1ght Club waited for more than a year to resume shows, after seeing indie wrestling returning to the South and West. Martin invested in the product by taping shows — with no fans in the stands — to distribute online as a way to keep fuel on the fire they had started a year before.

There are countless indie promotions across the country, and they all faced the same reality as F1ght Club. Many took the same tape-to-stream route, filling the Internet with hours of wrestling content. To Martin, much of these shows were devoid of their own sense of taste and style.

“Wrestling is about wrestling and it’s about being entertaining, but it’s also, ‘What can we do different?'” he says.

Two months after launching Moechella, F1ght Club took a major step forward as Pro Wrestling Illustrated recognized the PAWDC as an official world championship. The dreams between two enlisted friends were becoming a reality, quicker than anyone could have imagined.

“Somebody is going to slap me at some point and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to be somewhere else,” Martin says. “I'm still going to be in my bed in Afghanistan.”

With the world’s hesitant reopening continuing, F1ght Club is taking its next major step with a show at DC Brau, formerly the home of defunct promotion Prime Time Pro Wrestling. The card includes Adora defending her title against Big Swole, a former AEW wrestler who cited a lack of diversity as a reason she left the company in November, and a headlining battle between O’Shay Edwards and Billy Dixon, two Black wrestlers who identify as LGBTQ.

“Everybody has something to add,” Martin says. “The days of gatekeeping wrestling and keeping the ‘unwanted’ people that don’t fit what you consider the mainstream … that’s going away.”

F1ght Club: In Grapitol We Trust, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. at DC Brau, 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NW. eventbrite.com. $25-40.