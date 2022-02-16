A man died Monday in a crash in Maryland, police said. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:38 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:38 a.m. ESTA driver died in a crash Monday along Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County.Local police said the crash happened about 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kenilworth Avenue near Landover Road. Officials later identified the driver as William Hill Jr., 56, of D.C.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightAuthorities said an initial investigation found that Hill was headed south on Kenilworth Avenue when he lost control of his car and hit a jersey wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash remains under investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...