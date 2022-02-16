In her earlier decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson cited Rhodes’s long advocacy of using force against the federal government, military training, familiarity with encrypted communications, and organizing of fighters and weapons leading up to the siege of the Capitol as Congress met to certify the 2020 electoral college results.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The evidence shows Defendant orchestrated a large-scale attack on the federal government with the purpose of intimidating, by violence, federal officials and disrupting official governmental proceedings incident to the transfer of power in the Executive Branch following a national election,” Johnson, of Plano, Tex., said in a 17-page detention order.

Rhodes’s attorneys, James Lee Bright and Phillip Linder, have appealed Johnson’s decision directly to Mehta, the trial judge overseeing the case of their client and 10 co-defendants. Rhodes and others indicted with him are accused of coordinating travel, bringing and stashing firearms in a suburban northern Virginia hotel, and donning combat and tactical gear before converging on the Capitol after President Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse south of the White House.

Rhodes’s attorneys argue that the former Army paratrooper and Yale Law graduate, who has become one of the most visible figures of the far-right anti-government movement, took no actions to flee or obstruct justice during the year or more that he has been under suspicion, and he has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rhodes, who pleaded not guilty and has been held since his Jan. 13 arrest, voluntarily met with FBI agents several times over a year before his indictment, offered to self-surrender beforehand in D.C., gave agents access to his phone and has no passport, his lawyers said.

“For all of the aforementioned reasons, Rhodes poses no flight risk,” Linder and Bright argued in court filings. “He has not obstructed or attempted to obstruct justice. He has not threatened, injured, intimidated or attempted to do such to any witness or potential juror.”

Prosecutors allege that Rhodes and the accused co-conspirators planned “multiple ways to deploy force” to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by Inauguration Day 2021. Their indictment states that the group organized into teams, underwent paramilitary training, staged weapons, and “were prepared to answer Rhodes’ call to take up arms at Rhodes’ direction.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Court filings show they were evidently drawn to Washington partly in the hope that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act, transforming the Oath Keepers into a kind of militia to keep Trump in power despite the 2020 election results.

In her ruling, Johnson credited such accounts, which included FBI reports that it found weapons in a search of Rhodes’s storage unit and evidence he purchased $40,000 of firearms and related gear in the days before and after Jan. 6.

While Rhodes’s First and Second Amendment rights to free speech and to purchase and transport firearms were not in question, Johnson cited “the totality of the evidence” that Rhodes poses “a significant risk of harm to others” in keeping him detained. She pointed to “his leadership and strategic involvement” in not only advocating but also executing a plan to carry out violence against U.S. authorities to prevent Biden from being inaugurated. That combination “gives rise to a credible threat that Defendant’s release might endanger others by fostering the planning and execution of additional violent events,” the judge concluded.

Johnson cited testimony by Rhodes’s estranged wife of 26 years, Tasha Adams, who came forward with “some evidence of a propensity towards violence in Defendant’s personal relationship.” Testifying to the court, Adams said that before Rhodes left the family home, he installed “elaborate escape tunnels” in his backyard, hid unregistered cars in the woods and purchased hundreds of dollars of razor wire “in case the feds ever came to his door,” Johnson wrote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department leveled the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy for the first time in the Capitol breach investigation against Rhodes and his co-defendants.

The rioting at the Capitol followed a rally at the Ellipse, at which Trump urged his supporters to march to Congress. Pro-Trump rioters assaulted more than 100 officers and stormed Capitol offices, halting the proceedings as lawmakers were evacuated from the House floor.

One day before his arrest, Rhodes told an online interviewer he felt “abandoned” by Trump, accusing the former president of not supporting members of the Oath Keepers charged in the Jan. 6 investigation by not pardoning anyone while he was in office or helping since with their legal defense.