In a warrant for Parson’s arrest, authorities allege that at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Parsons engaged in oral sex with a 16-year-old boy he had met on the dating app Growlr. Parson had initially invited the teen to his parents’ home in Boca Raton, police said, but they instead met in Coconut Creek — where police allege Parson assaulted the teen.

The teen and Parson were driving to a different location in separate cars when Parson was stopped by police, the arrest warrant alleges. Parson identified himself as a police officer visiting from Washington and said he did not know the teen driver but had gotten lost trying to find the interstate, according to court documents. Parson drove away.

When Coconut Creek police stopped the teen driver, though, he told them of his connection to Parson, according to court documents. The teen later shared his phone and Growlr messages with authorities, and his parents agreed to pursue a criminal investigation, authorities wrote in the warrant.

Parson was taken into custody the next morning by Boca Raton police, according to his arrest report.

It was not immediately clear if Parson had retained an attorney.

Parson retired from the D.C. police department in 2020 and soon after returned as an unpaid reserve officer. He was immediately terminated from the reserve corps over the weekend when District police officials learned of his arrest, a department spokesperson said. Reserve officers are volunteers who have full arrest powers, carry firearms and wear the same uniform as paid officers.