Ending school mask mandates was a centerpiece of Youngkin’s campaign for office and helped propel Republicans to their 52-to-48 edge in the House. The new law marks the first big legislative victory of Youngkin’s new administration.

Democrats in the legislature howled last month when Youngkin issued an Inauguration Day executive order declaring that parents have the right to opt their children out of school mask mandates, with many objecting on constitutional grounds. Lawsuits were filed, and, in one case, a state judge has questioned the legality of the order.

The new law effectively makes those lawsuits moot.

Youngkin was so confident the measure would pass that he took the unusual step early Wednesday of announcing a bill-signing ceremony for the afternoon even before the House had voted. But the outcome was never in doubt once the Democrat-controlled Senate gave its blessing.

The victory was enabled by Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax), an independent-minded lawmaker who came into the legislative session determined to put an end to school mask mandates. Petersen reasoned that coronavirus case numbers are declining and had felt that no governor — including the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam (D) — had the legal authority to impose a mandate statewide.

Several other Democrats swung over to that way of thinking as other states led by Democratic governors — such as Delaware and New Jersey — began winding down their statewide mandates earlier this month.

In those states, though, localities continue to have the option of requiring masks in schools. Virginia’s new law goes a step further — giving parents the right to opt out, effectively making any mandate unenforceable.

Though Youngkin said during his campaign that he would lift the state mandate and let localities decide for themselves, he now says the prime factor is giving parents the individual right to choose.

Democrats in the House vehemently opposed the effort, warning that it would leave school districts powerless to act if there is another wave of the coronavirus or some other public health emergency.

Youngkin modified the measure to include language asserting the right of any governor to take further action in the event of a public health emergency. It was unclear whether that language would give him the power to enforce a future mandate.

The bill was originally passed by the state Senate last week and the House on Monday but in a form that would have gone into effect July 1. Youngkin added an “emergency clause” to make the law effective immediately, as well as the language about the power of the governor and an amendment setting March 1 as the effective date.

He returned the amended bill for General Assembly approval earlier this week. That was what the Senate voted on Tuesday night and the House on Wednesday. Democrats had objected to the emergency clause, noting that the state constitution requires the House to approve such a change by a four-fifths vote.