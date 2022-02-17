Wayne Turnage, D.C. deputy mayor for health and human services, called the start of construction of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center “a seminal watershed moment in health care for the residents of Wards 7 and 8.”

“There can be no more appropriate name for this hospital than one that embraces not just the life of Frederick Douglass but the struggle poor Black people have had since we were dragged through the streets in chains,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

The new hospital, set to open in late 2024, will replace United Medical Center, the public hospital beset by financial problems and mismanagement for decades. The lack of access to adequate services, including obstetrics care, has contributed to the disproportionately high mortality rates and poor health outcomes highlighted and exacerbated by the pandemic, Turnage said. He stressed that UMC will not close until Cedar Hill is open.

City regulators shut down United Medical Center’s obstetrics ward in 2017 after discovering the hospital’s staff made dangerous mistakes with multiple pregnant women and newborns. A 47-year-old AIDS patient died that year after being ignored by his nurse while he was shouting for help.

“Over the years, the residents of Wards 7 and 8 have paid the price of a public hospital run by a government,” Turnage said. “Without question, the lack of convenient access to the care they need to address their health conditions has been a major factor in perpetuating these major health inequities for these residents.”

Universal Health Services, which runs George Washington University Hospital, will operate Cedar Hill at St. Elizabeths East campus and contribute $75 million over 10 years, Turnage said.

Physicians and graduate medical students from George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Children’s National Hospital and community physicians will provide care to patients.

In addition to the inpatient facility, the first to open in D.C. in more than 20 years, the hospital will have an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics and community space, a 500-car garage and a helipad for emergency transports, according to the mayor’s office.

“This is the start of a new chapter for health care in Washington, D.C., especially for our neighborhoods east of the river,” Bowser said in a statement. “And I hope the message we’re sending is loud and clear: while D.C. Government is rightfully getting out of the business of running a hospital, we are fully present at St. Elizabeths East and fully committed to all the Washingtonians who will come to the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health to get world-class care.”

Children’s National, which serves 30,000 children in the pediatric emergency department at United Medical Center, will move its operation to Cedar Hill.

The D.C. pediatric hospital, where the neonatology program is ranked first in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, will also operate a six-bed neonatal intensive care unit at the new hospital. Officials expect more than 2,500 babies to be delivered at the new hospital in its first year.

“This community will have the top number one NICU doctors in the United States in their community,” Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, said in an interview Wednesday. “It will give us a bigger foothold and presence in that community to identify the health needs and then tackle those.”

The adult emergency department, which will not have the volume to support a level one trauma center, will be equipped to handle 90 percent of severe trauma cases, including gunshot wounds, stab wounds, car accidents and head trauma, Turnage said.

Sixteen inpatient beds will be designated to treat voluntary and involuntary behavioral health patients. The campus will feature outpatient services, including physical therapy, dialysis and chemotherapy, and specialty offices for orthopedic, liver, heart, kidney, brain, bones and joint care, according to the mayor’s office.