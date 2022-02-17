Authorities declined to release any of the evidence or the camera footage, citing a pending criminal case against Dominique L. Lewis, the man police shot.
“As Dominique Lewis has pending criminal charges against him including the attempted 1st-degree murder of two law enforcement officers, we are unable to release the videos or provide further comment at this time,” the statement said. “As done in previous police-involved shootings, a full declination report detailing the evidence and the decision-making process as it relates to the use of force will be released by our office upon the conclusion of the criminal case.”
Lewis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of two law enforcement officers, prosecutors said. Online court records state Lewis also was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of assault and a weapons charge.
The online court record did not name a defense attorney representing Lewis.
The shooting happened after the officers responded to report of a “suspicious male” with a firearm at Key Parkway and Waverley Drive about midday Feb. 11. Both officers were wounded during the incident as well as Lewis.
The officers were treated for gunshot wounds following the incident, but were later released from the hospital, officials said last week. Prosecutors said Lewis remains hospitalized.