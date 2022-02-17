Fairfax County prosecutors had previously dropped one of the cases involving a teen, before Snell went on trial this week on three charges related to the other teen. Snell was acquitted of one count of carnal knowledge of a teen, while the jury was hung on a second count of carnal knowledge and a count of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.
Snell was taken into custody at the El Paso International Airport in November 2019. Fairfax County police said at the time he was attempting to flee the country. They said they found inappropriate messages between Snell and a teen on his phone.
Snell is expected to be retried on the two counts on which the jury could not reach a verdict. Snell’s attorney and Fairfax County prosecutors declined to comment on the case.