Those poor conditions, the lawmakers said, could “have serious impacts on health, morale, personal safety, and military readiness.” They asked Del Toro to respond to a list of questions by Feb. 24 about the steps the Navy is taking to correct and prevent the decrepit conditions from recurring.

“We are alarmed by the revelation that these conditions have persisted for years despite reportedly being known to installation leadership,” the lawmakers wrote. “We appreciate fully that military installations must often operate under budgetary constraints and with competing priorities, but these conditions are critical for the wellbeing of service members and pose an immediate threat to military readiness.” A spokesman for the secretary of the Navy did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The letter comes in response to reports from the Navy Times, an independent military news outlet, about what it described as “hellish conditions” at the base, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In a story earlier this month, servicemembers described enduring sweltering summers without working air conditioning, living on canned food due to broken refrigerators, broken thermostats, not being able to have a warm shower and feeling unsafe due to broken door locks.

Servicemembers described enduring a lack of hot water for years and did not believe leadership was addressing the problems. The Navy Times reported in another story that complaints that servicemembers lodged were “largely disappearing into the ether” and sometimes went uninvestigated or were poorly investigated by officials, in part due to what officials described as a reporting problem in its system for maintenance complaints.

Leadership at Naval Support Activity Bethesda held a town hall meeting with servicemembers on Feb. 3 and accepted fault for poor responses to the issues many were experiencing, the Navy Times reported. Repairs began shortly thereafter.

Jeremy Brooks, a public affairs officer at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, told The Washington Post on Thursday that more than 300 servicemembers were moved from the barracks to a hotel so that repairs to the hot-water system could be completed. Officials told residents that “an engineering design flaw, contracting issues, and communication failures” delayed repairs to the hot-water system in Comfort Hall last year, and that there had been unresolved problems in Sanctuary Hall since 2015.

Brooks said officials failed to effectively communicate with residents of the barracks about efforts to make repairs. Officials have since created a website to regularly update the building residents about the ongoing repair projects.

“We have to do a better job communicating what we’re doing to fix the problem,” Brooks said. “It’s a customer service issue. When you’re not getting communication about what’s being done to assist you, it can come across as just not caring about what’s going on.”

Brooks said officials are still reviewing how to address the broken door locks, including possibly replacing all the locks. He said the problem with the air conditioning has been addressed but that servicemembers are being encouraged to flag any problems in the coming months once they begin using air conditioning again.

Asked why it was only just now that hot-water repairs were being completed despite years of problems, Brooks noted that some past attempts at repairs were unsuccessful, and that this time the Navy provided necessary additional resources to assist them in relocating the servicemembers to hotel rooms so that repairs could be finished.

“We got the help that we needed, and we are happy to have that assistance from the Navy to get this stuff addressed,” he said. “Getting it taken care of is a priority. We do agree that basic quality of life is the least we can do for our servicemembers.”

As the Maryland lawmakers noted, Comfort and Sanctuary Halls are not the only buildings that “have been allowed to deteriorate to an unacceptable state” on the base.

In 2007, The Post documented disrepair, black mold and neglect at Walter Reed. The three Maryland lawmakers pointed to living conditions at the installation’s firehouse “plagued by mold, asbestos, roof leaks, electrical issues and structural instability” before “a 2019 fire rendered approximately half of the facility uninhabitable,” they wrote in the letter to Del Toro. They questioned why the Navy still does not appear to have prioritized the construction of a new fire station despite congressional requests.