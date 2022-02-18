A nearby surveillance camera captured a view of one of the suspects. D.C. police said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.
*UPDATED REWARD* MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a Homicide that occurred on 2/9/22, in the 500 block of Division Avenue, NE. @ATFWashington @FBIWFO— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 18, 2022
