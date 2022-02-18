D.C. police have identified a woman who was killed in a homicide earlier this month in Northeast Washington.

Officials said the victim was Pamela Thomas, 54, of Northeast. She was fatally shot around 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 500 block of Division Avenue NE.

Authorities said officers responded to that area and found she had been shot inside a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A nearby surveillance camera captured a view of one of the suspects. D.C. police said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.