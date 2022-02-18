A man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The man was found around 7:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kent Town Place, after a shooting was reported there.

The man was found outdoors. He had a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

The site is south of Landover Road and east of Route 50 in the Kentland area of the county.