By Martin WeilToday at 10:59 p.m. ESTA man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George's County, the police said.The man was found around 7:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kent Town Place, after a shooting was reported there.The man was found outdoors. He had a gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.The site is south of Landover Road and east of Route 50 in the Kentland area of the county.